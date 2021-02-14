What if Kevin Torrent returns to the Warriors one day?

Kevin Durant, who is now determined to win a title with the Nets, has no plans to leave for now. But will he ever return to the Warriors at the end of his career? Not so possible.

When he lived his first “real” season with the Nets, Kevin Torrent Kyrie hopes to win a title with Irving and James Horton. This task promises to be complicated, especially with a street guard, but these big three are enjoyable. One thing seems certain: Brooklyn should be calculated in the coming years.

Durant’s life is a success, and who knows what awaits the winger next. At only 32 years old, he is still at a high level for many years. Some fans think about this: What if he ever returned to California and reunited with the Warriors?

ESPN correspondent Nick Friedel, who is close to the Warriors, discussed the theory:

Over the years, I think this idea will accelerate. Let’s see if Torrent ever returns. But you can tell from his background that he is a guy, not afraid to try new things. In his mind, he wants to do what is most comfortable.

Is it upgradeable? Not really. Durant always wants to be surprised, and his relationship with the Warriors is healthy, especially with Steff Curry. The two will not say no to a new collaboration:

Relationships with many of the Warriors are strong. During the match in Brooklyn he was seen chatting with Steff Curry for a long time. It is also known that the two have taken their game to a different level together.

The same problem with all of these? The presence of Tremond Green, with whom Durant has had many problems in the past. However, this should not be a problem for the journalist:

As for Tremond, we had the idea of ​​seeing a family relationship like two brothers. There are times when everything was good and then it was bad.

Kevin Torrent in the Warriors? For the next few years, it didn’t. However, at the end of his career, you should never say …