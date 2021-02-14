Meladenovic more, Melbourne Park is empty

Frenchwoman Christina Miladenovic at the Melbourne / AFP / Archives on February 13, 2021, after losing to American Jessica Begula in the third round of the Australian Open.

The last French representative of the race, Christina Miladenovic, sank quickly into the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday. In rebuilt Melbourne, tennis rings last at least five days.

Rafael Nadal, he had to fight a little more than the first two laps, but his “biggest hit” was that his back “hurt less”.

. The speed at which Miladenovic takes off

Frenchwoman Christina Miladenovic will face Melbourne / AFP on February 13, 2021 during the third round of the Australian Open against American Jessica Begula.

Drunk with a blow: Miladenovic (50th), who has been running for almost four years (Roland Cross 2017) after a second week at Grand Slam, won 6-2, 6-1, with Jessica Begula (61st) by the throat. 68 minutes.

Very quickly, the speed imposed by the American, especially on the forehand, proved inevitable, and he never let Miladenovic breathe. By the end, Bekula, not straining to touch, had evenly distributed his strikes without batting an eyelid. With only 21 winning pages for 13 unregulated errors, he presented himself “systematically” at the age of 16 at the age of 16 in his first round of the Grand Slam tournament. She will challenge Ukrainian Elena Svitolina (5th).

“You don’t have to take so many successful shots every day without really being able to set your game. I exploded, I’re overwhelmed”, “Kiki”, in short, the last French woman in the race, the girls tables and the male chaos.

This third round is a turning point for her. She has not reached this stage of the Grand Slam tournament for two and a half years (Wimbledon 2018). Has not won two games in a row in the main round since October 2019.

Carolina Bliskova (6th) surprised Carolina Muzhsova (7-5, 7-5) in the 100% Czech fight, not winning 5 games 0 in the second set.

World No. 1 Ashley Party showed the power to eliminate Ekaterina Alexandrova (32nd) 6-2, 6-4 in the set.

. Natal is the best!

“I have less pain”: Nadal did not hide his satisfaction after beating Britain’s Cameron Nori (69th) 7-5, 6-2, 7-5.

The Spaniard, who was crippled by back pain in the first two rounds, had to change his service gesture, not losing a single set yet, and was very satisfied with entering the second week of the tournament. But he promised, “My biggest hit is my back is great.”

During the third round of the Australian Open, Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who is working against Britain’s Cameron Norie, will face Melbourne / AFP on February 13, 2021.

“I didn’t train yesterday (Friday) and today I saw my normal service gesture,” he said, adding that his back condition had not improved a bit. “He’s better for the first time today,” he stressed, showing a spirit he hadn’t had since the start of the match.

He clearly sees himself re-establishing himself in the quest for the 21st Grand Slam record trophy. It should pass by an easy winner, Fabio Fognini (17th), Alex de Minor (23rd) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

Matteo Bertini (10th) suddenly felt the pain during his fight against Karen Kachchanov (20).

“I don’t know what happened, but I felt pain (left) under my ribs. The physio said there was no extension and it must have been a minor muscle problem,” the finally-winning Italian explained.

For his first round 16 in Melbourne, he will face Stephenos Citzepas (6th), who quickly outscored Michael Yemer (95th) 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

. Medvedev, fifth element

Daniel Medvedev (4th) won his first match against Philipp Krajinovic in five sets (6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0) after six defeats.

Obviously, it is not easy.

Russia’s Daniel Medvedev will face Melbourne / AFP on February 13, 2021 in the 3rd round of the Australian Open, after losing the 3rd set to Serbia’s Philip Krajinovic.

And especially on a mental level. By the power of invention, the hot Russian pushed his coach Gilles Cervara off the stand.

“He was convinced I would win, but he told me he would leave me alone,” the player explained.

Beyond 2020 and 2021, he now has seventeen wins after his Masters 1000 in Paris and his Masters titles at the end of last season. Next opponent: Unexpected American McKenzie McDonald (192nd).

Feliciano Lopez (65th) 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 striker Andre Rublev (8th) did not pull anyone and Norway will face Caspar Root (28th).