The mystery of the mysterious WhatsApp call from the 1970s has been solved | Chronicles

Feb 12, 2021 0 Comments
After instant messaging application Share Has made changes to its Privacy Terms and Conditions, which are in the view of users who are pending the operation of the Service.

Recent controversy related to this Share Created When many users on social networks announced that they had received a mysterious call dated 1/1/1970.

If you are one of the recipients of this invitation பகிரி, You need to know that This is not a hack, platform error.

According to the special site Kismodo, A bug caused by a program with Unix time in Linux “Era Time”. This watch Every second counts since January 1, 1970, so the error time in this process is likely to be reset. Re-created in other applications such as bug Instagram Y Facebook.

What does WhatsApp say about this mysterious call?

The answer you provided Share It was in connection with this call “They are working to fix it in a future update.”

What do you do when you get a call from 1970?

The only thing to do if you get this call You need to check if your mobile phone has the latest application update. If it does not, you will need to download it and it will be resolved.

