Sound # 1: Landress

Every month until the summer, presenting you with the Sound of Joy Podcast, musician Thomas de Borquari takes you to all four corners of the planet to meet artists who discover new sounds in the world. . Like Thomas de Borquari and FIP, all music styles and their combinations are taken into account to provide an open and varied view of current scenes. . A project created and produced by Jean Roverino, produced by Denise Salah .

For its first episode, Sound of Joy takes you to London to discover the so-called current London jazz scene, but also the hip artists. – Hop, soul and pop revolve around this scene . Thomas de Borgurie gets the chance to present the “Conservatory” Warriors of the past, many of these musicians, and take the London beat with Gilles Peterson .

