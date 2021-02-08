UN scientists miscalculate, believe seawater is rising fast ...

Jakarta –

NASA Plans to land humans The planet Mars However, in 2035. However, there are many challenges to be faced before this mission can be accomplished, one of which is the length of the journey to Mars, which is very long.

It took seven months to send the rover of perseverance, i.e. to start the unmanned journey to Mars. But it takes nine months to carry a human.

For this reason, scientists are competing to develop technology that can shorten the duration of Mars travel. Like Ultra Safe Nuclear Technologies (USNC-Tech), it designed a nuclear-powered rocket (NDP) that could reduce travel time to three months.

Michael Eates, USNC-Technology Director, said the nuclear-powered rocket would be more powerful and twice as powerful as a chemical-powered engine. This means the engine can fly faster and farther, and use less fuel.

“Nuclear technology will extend the range of humans through space and through the lower Earth’s orbit,” Eates told CNN. detikINET, Sunday (7/2/2021).

The NTP system uses a nuclear reactor to generate heat from fuel uranium. This thermal energy is used to heat a liquid fuel, usually liquid hydrogen, which expands into a gas and exits behind it, creating an impulse.

This technology not only speeds up the astronauts’ journey Tuesday But keep them safe. The longer an astronaut stays in space, the higher the risk of exposure to space radiation, which can cause a variety of health problems.

But the astronauts are in danger of emitting radiation from the nuclear reactor in the rocket. Yates said this can be overcome by placing liquid fuel between the engine and the crew that can block radiation particles.

The distance between the panel area and the furnace can also be mediated, and the NDP design will place a living room at the end of the rocket further away from the furnace.

Unfortunately nuclear-powered rockets cannot be propelled from Earth’s runway to protect those around them. Conventional rockets must first orbit this rocket, after which the reactor can be operated.

Jeff Sheehi, head of NASA’s space technology mission directorate, says once in orbit, nuclear – powered rockets are safe because thermal radiation cannot move in a vacuum.

If a catastrophe occurs and the rocket reactor is damaged, debris will not land on Earth or any other planet for thousands of years. Sheehi said the radioactive material was naturally decomposed and no longer dangerous.

USNC-Tech has already unveiled its NTP technology development NASA. Sheehi agrees that rocket-propelled rockets could help humans explore the solar system, but it took 20 years for the technology to come into general use.

No one has ever flown on a nuclear-powered rocket. I thought I had to fly it a few times before someone sold the ticket, ”Sheehi said.

