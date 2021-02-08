“Secularism is not anti-Muslim,” Franசois Hollande assures

“Secularism is not anti-Muslim, it is not anti-Catholic or anti-Jewish,” he said on Sunday, February 7. Radio J. According to him, it allows “freedom of worship and freedom of conscience.” “This ensures the neutrality of the state and ensures that no religion comes to interfere where there is no place,” the former French president said.

“I told young people ‘How lucky to live in France!’ You may or may not believe. There is no state religion. There are state religions in many countries, including democracies, ”he added.

During his speech, former Prime Minister La France spoke about the claims of Jean-Luc Mன்சlenchon, head of the Insomnia, accusing him of “stigmatizing” Muslims with his anti-separatism bill. “To say that a legal speech can be considered anti-Muslim is not to promote national harmony,” he commented.

On Thursday, the National Assembly unanimously voted on Section 4 of the bill “Ensuring Respect for Republican Policies” aimed at eliminating, in whole or in part, the official or public service agent who threatens, violates or threatens any person with up to 75 years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros.