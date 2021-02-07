Home Top News What is happening in South America?

What is happening in South America?

Feb 07, 2021 0 Comments
What is happening in South America?
Cindy Fernandez Mark Hay 5 min
Magnetic field
The Earth’s magnetic field has a weak point, which is located in South America and the South Atlantic Ocean.

In early 2016, many astronauts in Japan observed their precious satellite launched 5 weeks ago It goes out of hand. They expected the spacecraft to observe black holes, galaxies, and other high-energy features, but as a series of events, the spacecraft began to encounter magnetic field irregularities in the South Atlantic. Loss of plan.

The Earth’s magnetic field has a weak point It is located in South America and the South Atlantic Ocean. This area is known as the South Atlantic Disorder, and although it has no effect on the population, This brings a severe headache to space science. When a satellite passes through this magnetic anomaly, it is bombed Very intense radiation Nowhere else in orbit. There are reasons to believe that this violation is magnifying in the Earth’s magnetic field.

According to the Japanese Hitomi spacecraft, the satellite’s orbiting system failed to orbit a new galaxy as it passed through anomaly. The maneuver provoked a series of problems. The satellite was broken into 11 pieces.

Many satellites orbiting close to the Earth have to go through anomaly several times a week. The Hubble Space Telescope is estimated to spend 15% of its life in the region, When that happens, it usually shuts off its light-sensitive cameras to avoid damage. Some tools, such as NASA’s Ionospheric Connection Explorer, deactivate electrical components at each pass.

Also Read – Weekend Weather: Very Hard Weather and Fall Temperatures

Predicting changes in the magnetic field remains a challenge, and predicting its evolution is not possible beyond the future. This is why scientists continue to investigate how the Earth’s magnetic field changes. Without knowledge of the magnetic field, Tools that lose satellites and rely on careful magnetic models for navigation can give false information When looking at one of these contradictions.

READ  Corona virus Australia live news: Queensland expands list of places visited by positive events urges Victorians to avoid being a 'hole'

Growing disorder

Researchers discovered the South Atlantic anomaly in 1958 They believe the satellites first existed in the early 19th century or earlier, when they first began measuring radiation in space. Now the area is well known and featured prominently on most models, and the real debate revolves around what it will do in the future.

The South Atlantic anomaly moves westward (approximately 1 ° longitude every 5 years) and slightly north. More time, The disorder target will pass through Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay. According to information published in EOS magazine.

The predictions of NASA scientist Vegia Kwang and Professor Andrew Tangborn of the University of Maryland in Baltimore County are not only moving westward, but The disorder is growing. In five years, the area below the field strength of 24,000 nanotestles (half of the normal magnetic field) will increase by approximately 10% from 2019 values.

Also read – Climate: France by 2020, a weather forecast

Fortunately, this does not harm surface life, Guang said. “But if it continues to weaken over time, it will eventually affect us.” The hole in our field will expose us to high energy particles that can tear energy phases and remove protective gases from our atmosphere.

You May Also Like

Added a grid calendar in Newcastle (Australia)

Added a grid calendar in Newcastle (Australia)

Unusual. The "narrow house in London" is on sale for 1 million

Unusual. The “narrow house in London” is on sale for 1 million

Is it Worth to Play Lotto Online?

Clint Eastwood, America's Best Painter?

Clint Eastwood, America’s Best Painter?

BFMTV

The man escapes the crocodile attack by loosening his jaw

Le 6 février 1910 dans le ciel : 1er vol homologué en Amérique du Sud 1 Air Journal

February 6, 1910 in the sky: 1st certified aircraft in South America

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *