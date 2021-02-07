Home Sports MLP: Elvis Andrews goes into athletics, Chris Davis trades for Rangers

MLP: Elvis Andrews goes into athletics, Chris Davis trades for Rangers

Feb 07, 2021 0 Comments
MLP: Elvis Andrews goes into athletics, Chris Davis trades for Rangers

Chris Davis and Elvis Andrews will have the opportunity to breathe new life into their lives after a tough last campaign.

The Athlete’s Ken Rosenthal said Saturday that Texas Rangers received Davis ‘hands by handing over Andres’ services to the Oakland Athletics.

The latter played with the Texan team for the first 12 seasons of his career. The 32-year-old shortstop recorded the lowest batting average in 29 games last season.194. He made only seven runs and scored three home runs. For the 2019 campaign, Andres had scored 72 points.

As he joins the Toronto Blue Jays teams, he will replace Marcus Semian at the crossroads.

Davis, for his part, has spent the last five seasons in athletic uniform. After creating 102, 110, 123 and 73 points, he was restricted to 30 games and 10 Reserve Banks last season.

The outfielder also wore Milwaukee Brewers colors early in his career.

The A’s also get their hands on receiver David Garcia and cash compensation. Rangers receiver Jonah Heim and pitcher Dana Acker also receive.

READ  Lion Links: 11/22/20 - Mane Land

You May Also Like

Briefly MLB: Mike Prude returns to Auckland | Browsers on the first site consider different options

Briefly MLB: Mike Prude returns to Auckland | Browsers on the first site consider different options

LeBron se réveille enfin et les Lakers prennent l'avantage ! NBA

In 36 crazy figures by LeBron James

check entre Luka Doncic et Kristaps Porzingis

The ecstatic manifestation of Maws ’setbacks

Brief MLP: Jonathan Lugroy with White Socks | Ozzy Smith advises Nolan Arinado

Brief MLP: Jonathan Lugroy with White Socks | Ozzy Smith advises Nolan Arinado

NFL | Will Jimmy Caropolo be traded by 49 people?

NFL | Will Jimmy Caropolo be traded by 49 people?

NFL - Rams is said to have traded Jared Coff

NFL – Rams is said to have traded Jared Coff

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *