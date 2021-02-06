WHO: Pharmaceutical companies to share data and technology to increase vaccine production

Answer from Strasbourg for ERT: Costas Davanis

The World Health Organization (WHO) today receives substantial public funding for all vaccine manufacturers to ensure equal access to share their data and technology and to increase vaccine production globally. He urged companies to send data on vaccines under investigation to the agency so that the WHO can make rapid progress by issuing emergency licenses, which will enable all countries to issue licenses.

Dr. Adanom Dendroz, President of the WHO, has asked companies to issue non-exclusive licenses to manufacture their own vaccines, allowing other manufacturers to make their own vaccines using a site previously used by the WHO. Shared knowledge, intellectual property and data.

This knowledge and data exchange, as he noted, will allow the immediate use of unused capacity and enable the creation of additional construction units, particularly in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Expanding production globally would make poor countries less dependent on donations from rich countries.

The WHO called on all pharmaceutical companies to intensify their collaboration to increase the productivity of vaccines, following the example of Sanofi, which provided its manufacturing infrastructure to support the production of Pfizer / Bioentech vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reiterated its demand for sharing of vaccine doses with middle- and low-income countries for countries that have finished vaccinating health workers and the elderly, as only three-quarters of vaccines so far make up about 60% of the world’s GDP, as well as About 130 countries at the time, with 2.5 billion citizens, have not yet paid a single installment.

Regarding the 13% reduction in cases worldwide, Maria van Kerkov, head of technical management of epidemiology, stressed that true adherence to health measures is a combination of factors, including public health measures, including the imposition of restrictions and vaccinations. . In fact, India, with a population of 1 billion, is an example of good case management and reduction, reducing the number of cases per week from 646,000 to just 91,000 and the number of deaths from 14,816 to 978.

At the same time, according to the WHO, after a meeting of 2000 scientists, studies and mainly randomized studies will begin, in which hearing and the use of different vaccines will be explored, with pharmaceutical companies and scientists collaborating between the coming days.

Meanwhile, the WHO will continue to evaluate the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is manufactured in India and Korea, on February 15, after evaluating the data originally sent with technical advisers.

With regard to the conduct of the Olympics and the appointment of Japanese officials to ensure that the Games will definitely take place, both the World Health Organization, the host country and the International Olympic Committee expressed the hope that the situation would be assessed on the basis of the epidemiological picture and conditions. They can be conducted.

