The statements of the Turkish Interior Minister are not responsible

Today, Friday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Choilu criticized the US State Department for its involvement in the 2016 coup in Turkey, calling such allegations “completely false and irresponsible.”

It said in a statement that such statements and other irresponsible and unsubstantiated allegations that the United States was responsible for the events in Turkey were contrary to NATO’s friendship and Turkey’s position as a strategic partner of the United States.

Washington is behind the plot

Turkish Interior Minister has accused US officials of being behind a coup attempt in his country in 2016. In an interview with the “Hurriet” newspaper on Thursday, Bethulla Kulan, a resident of the United States, said that the US had managed to overthrow the coup attempt.

“It is very clear that the United States is behind the July 15 coup attempt,” he said, adding that the Kulan Network “carried out its mandate.”

It is noteworthy that on the night of July 16, 2016, a group of Turkish soldiers tried to control the limbs of the state and its security and media outlets by airplanes, helicopters and tanks, but forces loyal to the authorities were able to thwart this coup shortly after.

God opened the colon

Unprecedented cleansing campaign

In the wake of this attempt, the Turkish government blamed Fethullah Kulen, a resident of the US state of Pennsylvania, who is considered an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but US officials refused to extradite him to Ankara.

According to Turkish officials, the coup attempt led to the deaths of about 300 people, followed by an unprecedented campaign to clean up government institutions and thousands of military, civilians, judges and civil servants of the current government. Were arrested and charged with attempting to overthrow the regime or belonging to the Kulan organization.

Authorities have arrested about 80,000 people under emergency measures imposed by the Turkish government following the coup attempt, while about 160,000 civil servants, including teachers, judges and soldiers, have been suspended.