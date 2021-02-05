Quebec Solitaire calls for a ban on remote monitoring software

(Quebec) We need to ban telecommunications software that allows these “time bombs” to spy on their employees while employers work from home.

Patrice Bergeron

The Canadian Press

Quebec Solidarity (QS) is currently calling for health and safety reform, Bill 59 currently under study.

On Thursday afternoon, QS Labor spokesman Alexandre Ledouk met with Minister in charge of reform Jean-Paul Lett and recommended changes in the legislature.

In an interview with the Canadian Press, a member for QS argued that we should take advantage of this reform to better oversee more and more widespread delivery.

Companies already provide employers with all kinds of computer tools to monitor the performance of their workers.

“Bad” software

“These are bad, bad behavior of the employees who manage and especially time bombs, which can lead to psychological ulcers,” he said. Leduk pleaded.

“Seeing that is not a healthy thing to do, it will not allow you to achieve your goals at work. ”

Is this common? “No one is bragging about this, it is not properly documented, but American companies are reported to have many customers in Canada,” he replied.

The employer’s right to view

In addition, QS is required to oversee the employer’s attendance rights on the teleworking premises.

The employer is responsible for the safety of the work environment, especially the premises, to avoid injuries, but what if the workplace is a private home? In theory, the law applies and the employer is responsible, but can he change the home environment?

British Columbia has already laid down the rules. For example, approval for inspection, notification, etc.

In Quebec, Mr Leduk worries, “We’re in total gray, carelessness is not a very responsible pose.”

Work tools

The QS subcommittee on Hochzelaka-Mycenae demanded clarification of the rules for the provision of work tools.

They must be provided by the company, or negotiated, to take into account small companies, or even employees who already have in-house adoption or ergonomic tools.

Finally, QS recommends that all companies be responsible for setting up a teleworking policy.

In the Parliamentary Committee, Minister Jean Pallet argued that it would be better to recommend a policy than to force companies.

At present, the word “telework” does not appear anywhere in the wording of Bill 59, which was discredited by the Quebec Organization Parliamentary Committee in Delta.

The Minister argued that the duties of the employer in terms of occupational hygiene and safety apply regardless of the place of work.

“Whether in the workplace, in a hotel, at home, or in an establishment, the employer has a duty to use techniques to eliminate, control, and properly identify risks,” he assured.

Bill 59, which amends the current 40-year-old law, has come under heavy criticism from many unions, doctors, experts and labor groups.

Aims to reduce compensation costs. CNEST paid a total of $ 2.22 billion in benefits in 2018. It then accepted 103,406 occupational injuries and recorded 226 deaths. Every day, 251 workers are involved in accidents.