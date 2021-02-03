The world’s most dangerous white hat hacker Kevin Midnick | The roaring hacker in America?

Today the internet world is expanding faster than we expected. I have to say that the more good we do, the more bad we do. Many netizens today are caught in the trap of cybercriminals with minor mistakes. Another name for cybercriminals is hackers. As the name implies, everyone from the general public to governments and iconic IT companies do business like this. To the extent that they all have an impact on all of us. Cyber ​​crime cases are on the rise now.Step: Pogo M3 released with Big Battery)

Depending on this we can understand how much danger we are in now. Although hacking has been around for many years, it has increased tremendously since the advent of our 3G network. Before the advent of 3G, hackers targeted large corporations, the rich and governments, and a large percentage of their accounts were hacked. But with the advent of 3G and 4G, even ordinary people are now hacking heavily. That’s why cyber experts advise you to be careful when it comes to online.

Most hackers are born after 2000 years. But a hacker shook the world from 1980 to 2000. He hacked more than 40 IT companies around the world such as IBM, Motorola and Nokia. It also showed the dots for the Mafia Dance that rocked the world. We can understand why the US government trembled when his real name was mentioned. His name is not Kevin Midnick. You have not heard his name yet.

Kevin Midnick Childhood:



Kevin Midnick was born on August 6, 1963 in Van News, California. Educated at James Monroe High School in Los Angeles, California. At the time he was an amateur radio operator. He later attended Pierce College in Los Angeles. For a while, he was Stephen S. Vice served as receptionist at the temple.

Kevin Midnick First Computer Hacking:

Kevin Midnick hacked the punch card system he used when he was 12 years old in the Los Angeles bus system using social engineering and dumpster diving. He asked a bus driver where to buy his own ticket punch for the “school program”. He was traveling in the Los Angeles area next to the bus company using transfers not found on a dumpster. This is his first hacking. Receives information including the names, passwords and modem phone numbers of others with social engineering technique.

Midnick first hacked a computer network in 1979. At the age of 16, a friend entered the Digital Device Corporation (DEC) computer network, which developed computer-aided RSDS / E operating system software and copied the company's software. He was sentenced in 1988 to 12 months in prison for the crime. He was under police surveillance for three years. Midnick Pacific Bell, under police surveillance, hacked voice mail computers. A re-arrest warrant was issued against him. However, he ran away for two and a half years without being found by police.

Kevin Midnick U.S. It became a big headache for the judiciary and the police. Midnick has access to dozens of computer networks. He uses cloned cellular phones to hide his location. Copied valuable information and software from the nation’s largest cellular phone and computer companies. Transfers other computer networks and secretly reads private emails. At one point he hacked the phones of the world’s biggest dons and showed the dots.

Kevin Midnick was arrested and jailed

Kevin Midnick hacked 40 major companies in the United States in 1995. These include IBM, Nokia and Motorola. This has become a major headache for the US government day by day. The U.S. government has announced that capturing him will be a huge reward for those who try to catch him. On February 15, 1995, the FBI arrested Midnick in Raleigh, North Carolina. He has been charged with two and a half years of computer hacking. His cloned cell phones and more than 100 cloned cell phone codes were found when he was arrested.

Yahoo! The website had to be released on hacked Midnick Christmas Day, otherwise it would have gone viral as part of the news that the internet would create a “disaster”. Yahoo! He said it was only to scare people. Midnick faces charges of wire fraud, electronic communication and hacking of a federal computer. He pleaded guilty in 1999 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles. He was previously sentenced to 22 months in prison for escaping police surveillance in 1989 for computer fraud and later to 46 months in prison for illegal offenses. Midnick was sentenced to five years in prison.

Best Security Advisor

He was released from police custody on January 21, 2003. There was a condition that he should not use the internet even after he was released. Police have imposed restrictions on the use of landline phones for communication only. However, Kevin Midnick fought the case in local court. He was allowed to use the internet after a verdict came in his favor. Kevin Midnick currently serves as a high security consultant for some of the world’s largest companies, such as Google and Facebook. For this he receives the highest reward.