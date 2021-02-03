[புதிர் & டிராகன்கள்]An excerpt from Fujimi’s collaboration improvements has been released! Ratings have risen due to unimaginable changes! | AppBank

[புஜிமி ஒத்துழைப்பு பற்றிய சமீபத்திய தகவல்களைச் சரிபார்க்கவும்]

Partial expansion of the Fujimi collaboration has been released

We fix the characters drawn in yesterday’s crude challenge.

Strengthening the Fujimi cooperation of the abrupt Yamamoto P crude.

With a total of 10 crutches, it was decided to strengthen 8 bodies.

Today, performance has been released after strengthening 4 of them!

Performance comparison before and after strengthening

* The screen is in development after expansion and is subject to change.

Magic Lynn

Magic Klein has strengthened its leader abilities!

Regardless of the excellent development content, there may be many people who are relieved about this development content only for this writing.

If capacity has an effect, it will affect the ranking dungeon.

(Left) Before strengthening: (right) After strengthening

Zelkatis Graverts

Zelkadis has added “damage reduction” to its skills, and the leader’s skills have been significantly improved!

As a leader, there are still unknown parts, but as an accessory, it has become super excellent.

(Left) Before strengthening: (right) After strengthening

Curry Caprive

Talent … subject to a magical redesign …! No way, “attribute absorption invalid” is not included …

In addition, the leadership skills are also very absurd. There is no such effect as “Combo Addition”, but if the magnification is very good, it looks like you can stand in the front row …!

(Left) Before strengthening: (right) After strengthening

கனமே சிடோரி

Canaan’s skills and leadership skills are almost simply strengthened!

The “attribute absorption invalid” added during this collaborative reprint will soon be the result of 2 consecutive twists …

As for the leader’s ability, both the attack amplifier and the combo addition number have increased, so the practice would have improved dramatically!

(Left) Before strengthening: (right) After strengthening

The remaining 4 bodies …

The remaining 4 bodies are particularly excellent, and they seem to be difficult to adjust as they contain new characters.

I think it will be announced soon, so stay tuned!