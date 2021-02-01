Will France and Australia mix to face the Lions? It is on the table

Tour Lions Except here, it is very popular in most rugby countries. True amateurs will be in front of their TV sets at kick-off time, but this tour did not reach the general public. Recently, McLennan, president of the Australian Rugby Federation, said a new type of competition was under consideration.

To attract more people, the Lions will face teams Super Rugby, But not only. TheAustralia The Lions will share the proceeds of the three trials. To boost this revenue, the Lions could face a hybrid team between the Blues and the Wallabies Rugby Boss : “Walloplus”. McLennan told APP that they are ready to get creative: “There should be a few hot matches and the last idea is to create a Wallaby team-France Barbarians So the Lions can play “. The aim is to generate interest in the game of Papas, which is well known for its lightness. The problem comes from the location of the match. Negotiations withSouth Africa The reception is ongoing.

A match with Wallace will be a novelty in the world of rugby.