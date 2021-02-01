The answer to the question of what are the most common stars in our Milky Way is red dwarfs. Many planets orbiting these red dwarfs may have living conditions. If so, why is it that even life on such planets has not yet been discovered?

Red dwarf stars are relatively low-temperature stars. These stars are usually less than 40% of the Sun’s mass. At the same time, the lifespan of red dwarf stars is very long. Depending on their mass, their lifespan can range from 1000 billion to 100,000 billion years. As the mass decreases, the lifespan decreases. Proxima Centauri, the closest star to Earth after the Sun, is also a red dwarf star.

The energy coming from the sun sustains life on earth. If there is life anywhere in the universe, it is thought to be similar using the energy coming from the star. All stars, including the Sun, sometimes emit high energy currents. The high energy currents reaching the earth from the sun have the potential to affect communications systems and satellites. However, the Earth’s magnetic field is so strong that currents like these often do not reach here.

The comforting fact is that the sun is not as complex as other stars. Such energy currents from some stars, such as red dwarfs, are very high. It is these continuous streams of energy that eliminate the possibility of red dwarfs living on adjacent planets. Ozone also plays an important role in blocking harmful rays from the sun. The ozone layer cannot withstand currents from red dwarfs. With the fall of the ozone layer, such waves could reach the planet’s surface with greater force.

Another requirement for extraterrestrial life is the presence of water. Like Earth, the existence of water requires an appropriate distance from the star (the sun). Hot water should not evaporate or turn yellow. This distance from the star is important not only for water but also for energy waves. Considering the distance to water, the planets closest to red dwarfs are found.

The life-threatening distance from red dwarfs is less than half the size of the sun. It also reduces the distance from red dwarfs to suitable planets. This is a much shorter distance than the distance between the earth and the sun. This short distance also increases the risk of energy flow.

At the same time, the possibility of living on planets adjacent to red dwarfs cannot be completely ruled out. The presence of many gases that can be described as signs of life has been found on such planets. Researchers also say that cats need to be included in any precautionary measures against the virus.

It has also been suggested that red dwarfs, which have a longer lifespan than the Sun, may take longer to form near-planets. The study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, shows how complex the search for extraterrestrial life possibilities can be.

English Summary: The most common stars in our galaxy may be more comfortable than we thought