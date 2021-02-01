69% reservation for biotechnology courses .. MK Stalin’s demand | MK Stalin demands to give 69 percent reservation for Biotechnology Higher studies

Chennai

Chennai: DMK leader MK Stalin has demanded that the central BJP government drop its ban on 69 per cent reservation in admissions for biotechnology M.Tech and postgraduate courses at Anna University.

In a statement, the university president MK Stalin said, “It is shocking that Anna University has announced that there will be no admission this year for both M.Tech., Biotechnology” and “M.Tech., Computational Technology”.

The Department of Biotechnology was first established in India in 1986 at Anna University. Initially started with 12 M.Tech. Students, the department is now functioning up to 45 students.

Graduation So far, through the All India Examination, students have been admitted to these postgraduate courses. This time Anna University itself has accepted the responsibility of administering the student admission – students should be admitted on the basis of 69 per cent reservation in Tamil Nadu. Reservation But the central BJP The government has slammed the reservation policy, saying, “Student admissions should be on the basis of the central government’s reservation. 69 per cent reservation is unacceptable. If the students are admitted on that basis, we will cancel the Rs. Lifting the cauldron Chief Minister Palanisamy, who has always been a staunch supporter of the alliance, did not speak to the Prime Minister about the admission. On the contrary, the Department of Biotechnology, Anna University, has issued a statement saying, “We are unable to admit students to the above two M.Tech and postgraduate courses in 2020-2021 as the reservation policy of the Central Government is not appropriate.” READ Huawei Mate 40 Series Receives New EMUI 11 Update: Improves Screen Function and Overall System Stability Condemnation It is not even known in whose name the notice was issued. Instead of just saying “By Order” – claiming that there will be no student admission this year, the AIADMK has decided to take the future of 45 students. Government – Central BJP The state’s depravity is highly reprehensible. Reservation So far, the central BJP has said that if the status of “Institute of Eminence” is given to Anna University, there is no risk of 69 per cent reservation. What the government has been saying is a green lie – the AIADMK has said it will retain the 69 per cent reservation. The government’s claim that it was just a sham has also been exposed. Disruption The move is as painful as shattering the dreams of postgraduate students in biotechnology – as if disrupting a medical dream. Therefore, I urge the Central BJP government to immediately abandon its stubbornness against the reservation policy in Tamil Nadu and allow admission to the above M.Tech. Courses on the basis of Tamil Nadu reservation. The future Central BJP in alliance I urge the Chief Minister, Mr. Palanisamy, to hold immediate admissions to the two M.Tech. As mentioned in his statement.