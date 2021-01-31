Home Sports The Lions and Rams exchange quarterbacks

The Lions and Rams exchange quarterbacks

Jan 31, 2021 0 Comments
The Lions and Rams exchange quarterbacks

The Detroit Lions sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night to replace front-runner Jared Coff.

According to ESPN, with the exception of Coffin, the Michigan team will get their hands on two future first-round picks and a third-round pick.

It’s a mega deal between the two teams, trading a total of two former top picks in the NFL draft.

At 32, Stafford was asked to trade last week after achieving almost everything with the Lions in his 12-season career. Elected in 2009, the Georgia State University alumnus holds several ownership records in Detroit and was invited to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

Last year, he maintained a pass percentage of 64.2%, amassing 4,084 passing yards for 26 touchdowns.

The 26-year-old Coff took the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018, but has not seemed in perfect harmony with coach Sean McVeigh since the end of last season. He is not the opening quarterback in the playoffs this season due to an injury to his thumb at the end of the regular season.

Who will try to lead the Lions to their first playoff appearance since 2016, has 3,952 passing yards by 2020 and have found his recipients 20 times in the final zone.

READ  The top 5 Latinos have a chance at 2021 in the MLP

You May Also Like

LeBron James et Bronny James

The ownership of LeBron and Bronnie expires in 2023

Le coup de chaud improbable de Steph Curry... en seulement 3 minutes ! NBA

Stef Curry’s very strange permission in the match

David Cote's route to the NFL goes through Hawaii

David Cote’s route to the NFL goes through Hawaii

Last Chance U Season 1: What Happened to Them? | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Last Chance U Season 1: What Happened to Them? | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

MLB at a Glance: Seven Plans for a New Radiation Theater | DJ Lemahiu explains himself

MLB at a Glance: Seven Plans for a New Radiation Theater | DJ Lemahiu explains himself

Endzone, L Equip's US Football Podcast: The French are still in the NFL

Endzone, L Equip’s US Football Podcast: The French are still in the NFL

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *