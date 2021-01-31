The Detroit Lions sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night to replace front-runner Jared Coff.

According to ESPN, with the exception of Coffin, the Michigan team will get their hands on two future first-round picks and a third-round pick.

It’s a mega deal between the two teams, trading a total of two former top picks in the NFL draft.

At 32, Stafford was asked to trade last week after achieving almost everything with the Lions in his 12-season career. Elected in 2009, the Georgia State University alumnus holds several ownership records in Detroit and was invited to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

Last year, he maintained a pass percentage of 64.2%, amassing 4,084 passing yards for 26 touchdowns.

The 26-year-old Coff took the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018, but has not seemed in perfect harmony with coach Sean McVeigh since the end of last season. He is not the opening quarterback in the playoffs this season due to an injury to his thumb at the end of the regular season.

Who will try to lead the Lions to their first playoff appearance since 2016, has 3,952 passing yards by 2020 and have found his recipients 20 times in the final zone.