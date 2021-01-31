Ecuadorian President’s plane crashes during US visit – News

“We inform you that the President’s plane (by Lennon Moreno) had an engine failure and had to make an emergency landing,” the Ecuadorian Ministry of Communications added in a statement: “President Lennon Moreno and the occupants of the plane are well and will return to Ecuador in the next few hours.”

The Ecuadorian president held high-level meetings in Washington last Sunday on cooperation, economic affairs and investment, as well as political issues related to democracy, freedom and respect for human rights.

Lennon Moreno traveled to Washington with his wife Rogo Gonzalez, his cabinet general secretary Juan Sebastian Roldan, communications secretary general Caritad Vela, the country’s foreign minister Luis Calecos and the Ecuadorian ambassador to the United States. States, Ivon Baki.

Lennon Moreno’s trip to the US, where Donald Trump is still president, was initially scheduled for the first days of January, but was postponed due to incidents related to the Capitol aggression by supporters of the former US president.

During his five-day stay in the United States, Moreno met with representatives of the Congress, Cooperation, International Relations, Trade, the Environment and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (PM) and the Inter-. American Development Bank (IDP).

Last December, Ecuador received $ 2 billion (6 1.650 million) in second aid from the International Monetary Fund under an expanded service agreement of $ 6,500 million (5 5,360 million).

With the arrival of this second tranche of the International Monetary Fund, Ecuador has reached about 7 billion euros (in the resources of multilateral organizations, which have agreed to deal with the Covit-19 epidemic and the financial crisis affecting the country).

