Programs that remotely access any computer

Programs for remote access to the computer

There are many devices we use everyday. We are not alone Computer equipment For work, but also on a private level. We may have many computers, tablets, mobiles … Sometimes we are even interested in accessing the computer remotely to read documents or open files.

Remote jobs are on the rise. Many employees do their activities in the company from anywhere, not physically. However, sometimes it is necessary to access computer devices remotely. Hence the importance of having programs that allow you to control without having a computer.

AnyDesk

One of the tools we can use to access the computer remotely AnyDesk. This is a very useful program and it works very fast. This is essential for this type of software, thus avoiding recessions.

A Safe plan, With TLS 1.2 encryption. It provides low latency and does not allow any lag in most views and connections. In addition, one interesting thing we need to keep in mind is that it is a multiplatform. It can be used on operating systems such as Windows, Linux, MacOS, iOS and Android.

We can get all the information and download it on your page Official Web.

Peak

Another interesting project to access the computer remotely Peak. We can control a computer without having to be physically present. On their website they emphasize the ease of use. In addition to quick access, they indicate that there is no need to configure anything at the firewall or router level.

One interesting thing is that it allows you to install Many settings At the same time. This way we can control more than one team if needed. It provides a secure and reliable transfer, chat, we can customize the interface, and it is a cross-platform for use on both mobile devices and desktop computers.

We can find it all on their website Information.

Team Viewer

We face the classic state of remote access. Team Viewer This type of program provides a simple, complete and complete functional interface for regular use. It runs on multiple platforms as it can be installed on Windows, Linux, MacOS, iOS or Android.

The connection established by TeamViewer is secure. It uses a combination of a regular username and password and a unique number code to establish a connection between the client and the server. Once access is confirmed, we can do anything like being in front of that computer. The program is free for personal use, however it also has a full paid version.

We see it all on its website Information.

Chrome Remote Desktop

With Chrome Remote Desktop We also face the widely used tool. It is very useful to enter the computer remotely for personal or work use. In this case, it is an extension available for the popular Google Chrome browser.

Its easy to use because it basically installs the plug-in from the official Chrome Store on both computers (both client and server). You must have a Google Account. We can easily install it on any computer.

We can see all your data The web.

Splashstop

Another program that allows you to control the computer remotely Splashstop. We can install it on both desktop and mobile computers so it can be used anywhere.

Splashstop has a free and paid version. The first is more aimed at private users and has some limitations that we can avoid with a fee limit, towards business use. Within it The web We found all the information.

Real VNC

Real VNC Another interesting tool that we can take into account is remote access to any computer. It is available in different versions and is free. We can install it on Windows, Linux and MacOS and mobile devices. It has AES 256-bit encryption, two factor authentication and is very flexible.

In short, one more service to assist the remote team. This can be very effective in many cases. Within it Webpage We have all the information.