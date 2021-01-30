Home Top News Delivering two Lamborghini Zion to London – 4Legend.com

Jan 30, 2021 0 Comments
Two examples of exclusive Lamborghini Zion made in 63 models recently arrived by air in the UK for delivery to their respective owners. This was an opportunity for Lamborghini London (HR Owen Group) to take a night photo with these two customized models.

Customized by the advertising personality, each Lamborghini Zion is unique in that it is powered by a hybrid V12 (using supercapacitor technology) that develops an overall power of 819 hp. It can reach speeds of 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds and its top speed of 350 km / h. The first English model, Griggio Nimbus, was painted gray with a carbon roof, and Rosso Mars painted with red accents. The interior is Nero Ade black with contrasting roso alla red.

The second vehicle, the Nero Helen, has a body color in black, with a distinct carbon fiber that resembles a bonnet bearing the number 63, indicating its limited production. The alloy rims have gold electron accents, shot with custom Pirelli tires. The interior is made of black Nero Ade Leather, each electro is enhanced with contrasting stitching in gold.

The photoshoot was taken on the streets of London, especially in front of London Bridge.

Photos: Lamborghini London

