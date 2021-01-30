Home World A close friend of the Russian president says Putin owns the palace

Jan 30, 2021 0 Comments
Arkady Rottenberg, Member Wealthy family in Russia, Telegram published an interview on the Mash website (in Russia, Telegram is a popular news channel) in which he claims to have bought the property described by Navalny for himself. “I can no longer hide this, it’s mine,” says Rottenberg, whose family has $ 5 billion in assets.

Alexei Navalny claims that the government funded Putin’s property, and that part of the money came from bribes to the Russian president. Putin himself A few days ago he said that this house was not his and he did not know who owned it.

