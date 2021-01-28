Home Top News London: A new eco-building will be erected in the city

London: A new eco-building will be erected in the city

Jan 28, 2021 0 Comments
01/28/2021

A new 30-story skyscraper is coming to the city of London at 55 Crescher Street. Even though it is smaller than its neighbors, it will change the city and its shadow.

The building will largely house offices, but shops, restaurants, an art gallery, as well as a 1,600-square-meter garden terrace are open to the public every day. With this lush space, this newcomer wants to compete with its neighbor Walkie Talkie and its famous Sky Garden.

Younger but true pioneer, this new building is ecological. Composed as much as possible of recycled materials, it uses little energy as its cooling systems filter outside air and its green walls. An arborization project is planned to help reduce air pollution, Very important in London. The building will provide 500 seats for bicycles with no space available for cars.

