A Quebec film in Sundance

Quebec director Annie Saint-Pierre has always wanted to present a film in Sundance. Given his preference earlier this year: his new short film, Les Grandes Clocks, will be screened in the official competition at the 43rd edition of the prestigious American Festival, which begins today.

One of the largest film festivals in the United States (especially founded by actor Robert Redford), Sundance is located every January in the small town of Park City in the Utah Mountains. But this year, due to the health crisis, the event will be held entirely online.

Filmmaker Annie Saint-Pierre (Romantic Migration, Farmers) did not hide it: she has always seen Sundance as the best motivator to launch her new film internationally.

“Sundance has always been my first choice,” he admits in an interview with the Journal.

“It’s a festival, which I have long admired, but I recognize it for its art, but also for its social values. It’s a festival that really wants to create a community and preserve independent cinema. I do not know, but I do know that the Les Grands clocks are intended for this festival. “

Empathy

Filmed last winter, Les Grantz Clocks takes Christmas Eve somewhere in Quebec in the early 1980s. Denise (Steve Lapland) visits his ex-wife’s family (Larissa Corriev). Lemaire). But they didn’t really want to leave the party to go home with their father.

“I set up my film in the 1980s because parents still have a lot of experience with divorce and how to deal with children who are less affected by parental separation,” explains Annie Saint-Pierre.

“My parents divorced when I was very young, and I encountered a situation like this. But the film is not based on what happened to me. ”He explains.