“Debenhams” will continue its operations in Latvia – Latvia

Armonds Voxne, CEO of SIA “DBH Limited Baltics”, stressed that the “Debenhams” stores in Latvia and Estonia will continue to operate under the existing brand.

British online fashion group Pooh announced on Monday that it had acquired the intellectual property assets of the bankrupt British supermarket chain Debenhams PLC, allowing its brands to be used.

Voxne insisted that DBH Ltd. Baltics was an independent Latvian company whose cooperation was based on a license agreement with Debenhams PLC.

“As a result, the Latvian and Estonian Debenhams stores, which are Debenhams’ owner partners, will continue to operate under the existing name,” Voxne explained.

He stressed that the agreement would strengthen the product delivery system and improve e-commerce operations in Latvian and Estonian companies thanks to Pooh’s successful e-commerce solutions.

“Our stores in Latvia and Estonia continue to operate,” Voxne said.

There is currently a shop in Latvia called “Debenhams”.

Shortly after Pooh announced the acquisition of Debenhams PLC’s intellectual property assets, Letta had already announced that Debenhams PLC would close all its stores and lay off about 12,000 jobs.

Debenhams PLC also announced last December that it would begin liquidation operations because the company’s potential buyer abandoned the project.

Founded in 1813 and employing about 12,000 people, the Debenhams Coronavir epidemic forced the appointment of a bankrupt executive in April 2020, but the British sportswear company J.T. The liquidation process began after Sports stopped negotiating to buy a supermarket chain. At the same time, the company announced that it would continue to accept offers to acquire the entire company or some parts of it.

Pooh later acquired the intellectual property assets of Debenhams PLC.

DPH Ltd. Baltics was registered in 2013 with a share capital of 2,845 euros, according to Firmas.LV. The sole owner of the company is JSC Lawrence Asset Management, but the real beneficiary of the company is Eva Plot-Rollinger. During the last fiscal year, which lasted until August 31, 2020, DBH Ltd Baltics had revenue of 9 3.989 million and a profit of, 52,867.