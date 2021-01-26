Biden, led by the United States, is tackling the epidemic

President Biden (3rd E) and his wife Jill (2nd D) with Vice President Kamala Harris (2nd L) and her husband Doug Mhoff during the inaugural video prayer at Washington Cathedral (Mandal NGAN / AFP) on January 21, 2021

Founded at the White House, Joe Biden devotes the first full day of his mandate Thursday to his most urgent priority, the fight against the epidemic that has already killed 400,000 lives in the United States.

The Democrat leader, who believes he has “no time to lose” in the face of the virus, must sign the Ten Commandments in the afternoon and take other steps to speed up the vaccination and screening campaigns.

“For almost a year, Americans have not been able to trust the federal government for a strategy,” lamented Jeff Giants, who is in charge of coordinating the new administration’s action on the epidemic. “That is all changing now,” he said.

When asked by CNN on Thursday morning about the vaccination plan received from the Trump administration, White House new communications director Kate Beddingfield said it was “not very detailed.”

The new US administration, which took on Donald Trump’s counter-argument, on Thursday thanked the World Health Organization for its leadership role in the planetary fight against the epidemic and confirmed its financial assistance.

Announcing his return to the WHO on Wednesday, the United States “wants to fulfill its financial obligations to the organization,” immunologist Anthony Fucci told a meeting of the WHO’s executive committee. UN

Dr. Fucci will attend Thursday’s White House conference on the new administration’s strategy for dealing with the epidemic.

Determined to mark his distinction from the outset, the 46th President of the United States issued an edict mandating the wearing of the mask worn only by his predecessor backwards in federal buildings.

Presidential decrees by Joe Biden (Cal Roma / AFP)

In a serious opening speech, Joe Biden warned that the Covit-19 was about to experience its “difficult and dangerous phase” and called on Americans to “set aside politics” to face this “dark winter” together.

The 78-year-old senior in U.S. politics will now convince Republican congressmen to accept a $ 1.9 trillion incentive package aimed at preventing the catastrophic effects of epidemics on the economy.

Checks for families, funding to reopen schools, money to expedite trials and immunizations, aid to small businesses or even more food aid: these measures should prevent the country from sinking further into crisis.

First confirmation

Joe Biden, who at the same time began a 180-degree turn in immigration policy, also trusts these elected officials to pursue a broader reform in the region that was at the heart of this pioneering policy.

Unsatisfied Wednesday with the repeal of an order barring the majority of Muslim countries from entering the United States, he sent an ambitious immigration bill to Congress, which stopped building a wall on Mexico’s border.

US President Joe Biden kisses his wife Jill after taking office in Washington on January 20, 2021 (Andrew Hornick / POOL / AFP)

It offers a “path to naturalization” for foreigners in irregular circumstances, under different circumstances and time scales. More than ten million undocumented immigrants live in the United States, making them vulnerable.

As a sign that times are changing, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who until recently was a strong ally of Donald Trump, has promised to work with Joe Biden “as much as possible.”

As of Wednesday evening, the former CIA No. 2, Avril Hines, had been appointed director of intelligence by an overwhelming majority.

Other confirmations may soon follow, including the head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blingen.

Precisely at the diplomatic level, some allies and allies in the United States have already welcomed the arrival of the new president, who on Thursday, like Angela Merkel, promised to have “broader agreements” with Joe Biden than Donald Trump, despite continuing friction points, especially on the controversial Russian gas pipeline project.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first foreign leader to speak with Joe Biden on Friday. The debate should focus specifically on the Keystone Pipeline project, which is backed by Canada, but Joe Biden promised to end it during his campaign.

“Multi Task”

Members of the National Guard in front of the Capitol on January 19, 2021 in Washington (Oliver Dowley / AFP)

In domestic politics, the question of Donald Trump’s second “charge” should be addressed by the legislature.

It will be up to Nancy Pelosi, chairwoman of the House of Representatives, to announce when the House of Representatives intends to send the former president’s indictment, which has been in place in Florida since Wednesday. The Senate is responsible for arranging the trial of Donald Trump.

This practice will delay the implementation of Joe Biden’s policy. “We believe the Senate can do a lot of work,” White House spokeswoman Jen Zhaki said Wednesday evening.

