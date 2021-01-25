Rays Buchanan celebrates victory

The last few months have been fantastic (for the situation) for sports fans of the Los Angeles teams. Within weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers had their hands full in their league title.

Can Tampa Bay fans say this in two weeks? The question is valid.

After all, Tom Brady took his Buccaneers to a Super Bowl appearance. Although the second half was (much) worse than his first, the famous quarterback would become the first quarterback in history to play the final game on his own field and the first player to play in the 10th Super Bowl.

That’s all he wanted to celebrate with his son.

So within a few months of John Cooper’s men getting their hands on the Stanley Cup in the Toronto bubble he could follow the Tampa Bay Lightning by getting his hands on the big cup.

Meanwhile, Rays hopes they won’t do that by dropping him in the final.

They tweeted a photo from the 2020 series, which added a fitting fit for the football world to highlight the Bucks victory.

So fans of Chiefs or Bills still have a chance to see how happy they are to see their team in the Super Bowl.

If a ball team (Royals) supports the people of Kansas City, this is not exactly the case with the buffalo. However, they have an AAA club (Buffalo Bison, affiliated with Toronto Blue Jays) and by 2020 they had Jays.

The latter supported the Bison from the beginning of the series. Normally, things would not go so badly for a year in this beloved New York State.

Buffalo Best Sports Year: First, The #Blujes Create playoffs while playing buffalo #MLB Season and now #Bills First hit #NFL Playoff game in 25 years. – Bob Nightingale (@B Nightingale) January 9, 2021

So there will be bills for Canadian supporters for this bill, which is ongoing at the time of publishing this text.

Also keep in mind that the Jays will undoubtedly start their season in Dunedin, 20 minutes by car from Tampa Bay.

