NFL: The New York Jets are said to have liked Deshan Watson

If Houston Texans decides to trade him in office, star quarterback Deshan Watson would like to move to the New York Jets.

• read more: US Conference Finals: Emerging Bills-Chiefs Competition

According to Armando Salcuro Miami Herald On Saturday, Watson reportedly had a preference for the Jets due to their new head coach, Robert Saleh. In fact, the 25-year-old center wanted the Texans to consider Saleh’s candidacy to fill the vacant head coach position in Houston.

Listen to the podcast Payment zone Below:

The star player recently wanted a post on Instagram that the Jets would have to compromise to get him.

According to the Florida Daily, the Miami Dolphins will be Watson’s second choice.

He expressed his frustration with the Texans for not including him in the negotiations to hire a new general manager.

In addition, the Texans reportedly ignored Watson’s request to meet with Kansas City leaders’ offensive coordinator Eric Pionemi for the position of head coach.

Watson has recorded 4,823 flying yards and 33 touchdown passes this season.