Australia. Believing it to be a scam, he deletes emails claiming to have won 200 200,000

An Australian lost nearly $ 200,000 (122,000 euros). A resident of Pullapura, northwest of Sydney, won the National Lottery draw on November 20, according to the United Press International. Western France.

Following the draw, the woman receives the first e-mail announcing the gospel. But she didn’t care. The Australians will then delete other messages from The Lot, the company that regulates the game … believing they are spam.

“I thought it was an online scam”

“Actually, I didn’t know I won. I don’t know anything … I received many emails announcing my success, but I thought it was an online scam, so I deleted them all, ”he said. Press release from The Lot. Interested parties finally understood that, ten days later, he received a letter and won the jackpot, this time by mail.

The Australian already knows what he plans to do with his success. With her husband, they do not want to spend large sums of money on luxury, but they have a large portion of it to retire. The rest will be used exclusively to renovate their bathroom and kitchen. “It was a nice surprise, especially before Christmas, but it was still completely surreal,” he concluded.