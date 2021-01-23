Home Sports MLP | Jose Quintana signed with the Angels for a year

Jan 23, 2021 0 Comments
(Anaheim) Left-arm pitcher Jose Quintana on Friday agreed to the terms of a one-year, $ 8 million deal with Los Angeles.


After finishing fourth in the West American division, the Angels sought to improve their opening cycle with a 26-34 record. The Angels openers released an average of 5.52, which is good for second to last place in the Majors.

Quintana joins a cycle that already includes left-handed Andrew Heaney and right-hangers Shoaib Othani, Dylan Bundy and Griffin Canning.

During the harvested 2020 season, Quintana was limited to one start and three relief appearances, with surgery on his left arm.

Quintana stepped down on August 25-30 and was later ruled out of the game due to swelling in a muscle in his back. His only departure came on September 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who last appeared in relief on September 27.

Quickly turning 32, Quintana made her major debut in 2012 with the Chicago White Sox. He averaged 50-54 and 3.51 in six seasons with the White Sox, additionally being named All-Star in 2016.

In July 2017 Quintana traded for Chicago puppies, which was a trade that included the Eloy Jimenez and Dylan stop.

Columbia has a 33-23 record and an average of 4.24 with Cubs.

