Holidays 2020. Greetings to the Poles from the US Ambassador. The film beats the web

Jan 23, 2021 0 Comments
As every year, the US Embassy sent Christmas greetings to the Poles. However, the diplomatic mission again approached the topic in a very constructive manner. A video with Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher and his colleagues and their families was posted on social media.

American Christmas situation

In this difficult year, we want to give you a little smile. We hope you enjoy our Christmas video. Healthy and peaceful Christmas from the family of our embassies for your families! Merry Christmas! – Georgette Mosbacher wrote on Twitter.

The posted video can actually cause a smile on someone’s face. U.S. diplomats Stuart Roslin and Matthew Foundlickna release the flames on the song “We Wish You A & NPSB Merry Christmas”. Interestingly, the record shows employees and their families, which can occur after an epidemic and long-distance work.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to our family from our Embassy Family! God bless you – I wish the US Ambassador to Poland at the end of the post.

Last vacation in Poland?

It should be remembered that this was Georgette Mosbacher’s last Polish Christmas. Recently, in an interview, he admitted that he wants to resign by January 20, 2021. The date is no exception, as the new US President Joe Biden has been sworn in.

