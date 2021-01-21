Voslo AG has received an order for switches from the Australian network operator ARTC to equip the rail freight line connecting Melbourne and Brisbane. The amount is 50 million million.

Woslow AG has received a major voting order for the Australian Domestic Rail Project through its Australian subsidiary Wozlow Cochrane Australia PT. Ltd. The most ambitious infrastructure project on the Red Continent will connect the cities of Melbourne and Brisbane, including 1,100 km of modernization and 1,700 km of newly built 600 km. The deliveries will spread over five years and represent a total of 50 million euros in envelopes. Deliveries are reported as orders received at the time of the call. The first switches will be delivered in March 2021 on behalf of the public customer ARTC, which manages the Australian Rail Network.

« This order is the largest in the history of Voslow in Australia. We appreciate that our longtime customer ARTC has relied on us again and that we can contribute to Australia’s largest freight rail infrastructure project. Said Oliver Schuster, CEO of Woslow AG.

Voslo Kokifer Australia B.D. Ltd. It is part of the Voslo Group’s customized modules division. The company is headquartered in Castlemine, Victoria, employs about 70 people in Australia and specializes in the production and maintenance of switches and crossings.