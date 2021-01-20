MLP at a Glance: Six people rotate for Patress? | A small offer to Yadier Molina | Interested in Andrew Benedict

The cycle of six men in Patras?
The cycle of mighty Patres can range from one to six men to accommodate everyone.
Because we must not forget the youth in it.
The Red Sox are interested in Jeremy Jeffreys
In his case they are many.
A small offer to Yadier Molina
Do he and Adam Winewright want to come back?
Rays do their homework
Julio Tehran and Anibal Sanchez will be observed by the rays.
Buster Posey is optimal
Will the Giants get wide in his final year at SF?
Interested in Andrew Benedict
Will he leave Boston?