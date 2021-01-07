WhatsApp sets mandatory conditions in 2021 and non-approval confirms application deletion

WhatsApp is starting to implement its new terms and conditions for 2021, with the request that all of its users agree to the new Privacy Policy for Privacy, which has been updated for this year, and with the opening of the Instant Messaging application, starting this year, all terms related to the Company’s new usage of updates will appear. And policies.

Mandatory rules for WhatsApp in 2021, not accepting them will remove it

One of the tech sites has confirmed that the policy for the new service is in 2021, and if a WhatsApp user does not comply with the terms when the modern policy message appears, he will not be able to use the app after February 8, 2021.

The message that appears to the user when they open the app includes: “The WhatsApp app updates its terms and privacy policies, as well as additional information about the WhatsApp service in major updates, and how businesses can use the services added to Facebook to store and manage their WhatsApp conversations. ”

This message includes the following: “How do you participate in Facebook to provide the integration process through Facebook products”, and states that you must press the OK button at the end of the message, which means that you agree to the new Privacy Terms and Policy, which will be added to the base on February 8, 2021, And if the person wants to delete the account or want to know a lot of information about it they can visit the help center.