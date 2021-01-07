The MLP Players Association expects the 2021 season to begin in April

M.L.P. MLB start date not set yet | Ron Wesley /.

The MLP and Players Association hopes spring training will begin on February 27 and the regular season from April 1

Universal DH, Extended Playoffs, Double Titles in Seven Innings and Second Place to Start Additional Innings https://t.co/g4b2ntipAR

– Talkin Baseball (alkTalkinBaseball_) 6 Janvier 2021