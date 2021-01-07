More than 50 police officers were injured and several others were seriously injured

– The violent attack on the Congress building is not like everything I have experienced in my 30 years in the police force, police chief Steven Chund said in a statement on Thursday.

This is the first report by police in the US capital since Wednesday’s situation. Chund added that more than 50 police officers were injured in the uprising.

– Many have been hospitalized with serious injuries, he says.

Condemns the riot

Sund pays tribute to police officers who were on duty on Wednesday and condemns the riot.

– These riots have nothing to do with freedom of expression. He says these are crimes.

Sunde also claims that one of Trump supporters was shot dead. This person was identified as Ashley Babbitt, who died soon after.

– The police officer who carried out the shooting has been suspended, while the case is being further investigated, Sunde says.

The fact that Trump supporters passed the police station outside the Congress building and entered the Congress building only when the election results were approved.

Sunde says several explosives were found at various locations in Washington D.C., which were unarmed without major problems.

“The explosives have been sent to the FBI for further analysis and investigation,” he said.

Required

Police in Washington, D.C., on Thursday went out in search of as many people as they could Get in touch After the riots.

It is suspected that these people had a role in the uprising and entered the Congress building without permission.

Requirement: These are some people who want to get in touch with the police. Photo: DC Police



Police have released photos of a number of people. One of them is Jake Angeli (32) TV2 broke the news earlier on Thursday.

A total of 52 people were arrested after the riots.

– Why weren’t more people arrested at the scene?

– Our first goal is to gain control of the area. We arrested someone, but we are now going out with photos so that the public can help us identify those who were at the center of the incidents, says Robert Candy, Acting Chief of Police in Washington D.C.

– to be investigated

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Capital says what happened in Wednesday’s terror attack.

“What we have seen is an attack not only on our democracy, but also on our values ​​in Washington D.C.,” Bowser told a news conference Thursday.

– What do you think about the security of the Congress building?

– This is obviously not enough. Something went wrong. This needs to be further investigated, Bowser insists.

Bowser was also asked how security was planned around Joe Biden’s inauguration as president on January 20.

– I’m worried, she says.

