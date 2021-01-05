Home Technology Samsung will bring new technologies and innovations to the visual area tomorrow, a prototype that integrates a selfie camera with a scrollable shape or under the screen.

Before the big event Galaxy is not open Since January 14, Samsung has prepared another important conference related to the launch of the Galaxy S21 series phones. It’s about the event First look 2021 In it the South Korean company will present its latest products, technologies and vision for the future of the screens.

We also have a video teaser that you can watch in this article, which gives us clues about the material that will take us in different situations and what is being prepared for us. Samsung will be releasing new technologies related to screens here, which means integrated solutions in smartphones, TVs, laptops and smartwatches.

As far as I can tell, looking at the teaser, Samsung mentions Foldable displays, Bentwood Even rulabile. Very confidently tomorrow, January 6, we will see a prototype smartphone screen that integrates a selfie camera under the display panel. I expect the emphasis will be on expanding S-Pen support for other devices, but we’ll find out more tomorrow.

The event starts at 18:00 local time, see more Samsung News Room And Samsung.com In livestream mode.

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

