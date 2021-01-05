Home Science Harvard scientist Avi Lope, ‘Omumuwa is the symbol of intellectual life – science – life

Harvard scientist Avi Lope, ‘Omumuwa is the symbol of intellectual life – science – life

Jan 05, 2021 0 Comments
Harvard scientist Avi Lope, 'Omumuwa is the symbol of intellectual life - science - life

Abraham ‘Avi’ Lope, Harvard’s chief astronomer, will publish a book at the end of January explaining his controversial thesis on the artificial origin of the galaxy ‘Omwamuwa’.

This may be of interest to you: The micrometerite caused a crack in the International Space Station

In its original version, “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth”, the discovery of the aforementioned rare elongated space object three years ago meant that “our solar system was recently visited by an advanced alien technology” distant star “.”

In late 2017, scientists at a Hawaiian lab found an object rising through our inner solar system, which could only have come from another star if it had moved so fast.

Avi Lope, president of the Institute for Theory and Computing, read the material and decided it was not an asteroid; “It was moving very fast in a strange orbit and no gas or debris was found in its rise. There was only one imaginary explanation: the object is part of an advanced technology developed by distant alien civilization,” the file describes the book promotion.

See also: Earth has already reached its maximum speed

In this work – the file underscores – Lope takes readers to “the amazing story of the first galaxy viewer to be seen in our solar system.”

It describes his controversial theory and its profound implications: for science and religion, for the future of our species and our planet.

“A fascinating journey through the boundaries of science, space-time and human imagination challenges ‘alien’ readers to point to the stars and think critically about what’s out there, no matter how strange it may seem.”

READ  Treasure trove of NASA photos including the first selfie in space for auction | Photography

Plus: Ocean heat waves cause molecular changes in fish

However, other scientists have rejected the hypothesis of an artificial origin for Omumamua, arguing that natural phenomena could explain its strange behavior.

Europa Press

You May Also Like

The impact caused a crack in the space station ...

The impact caused a crack in the space station …

NASA reveals the most beautiful photos of the Earth taken from the ISS in 2020

NASA reveals the most beautiful photos of the Earth taken from the ISS in 2020

L’exoplanète baptisée HD 106906 b circule sur une orbite improbable autour d’une étoile double à 336 années-lumière de la Terre. Elle offre des indices sur celle que les astronomes appellent la « planète 9 » et qu’ils cherchent depuis plusieurs années aux confins de notre Système solaire. © M. Kornmesser, ESA

This “strange” exoplanet helps astronomers discover Planet 9

12 new species of deep-sea creatures have been discovered

12 new species of deep-sea creatures have been discovered

Quaternary meteor showers peak this weekend and other celestial events in 2021

Quaternary meteor showers peak this weekend and other celestial events in 2021

La Tierra alcanza su máxima velocidad

The earth reaches its maximum speed

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *