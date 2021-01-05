Harvard scientist Avi Lope, ‘Omumuwa is the symbol of intellectual life – science – life

Abraham ‘Avi’ Lope, Harvard’s chief astronomer, will publish a book at the end of January explaining his controversial thesis on the artificial origin of the galaxy ‘Omwamuwa’.

In its original version, “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth”, the discovery of the aforementioned rare elongated space object three years ago meant that “our solar system was recently visited by an advanced alien technology” distant star “.”

In late 2017, scientists at a Hawaiian lab found an object rising through our inner solar system, which could only have come from another star if it had moved so fast.

Avi Lope, president of the Institute for Theory and Computing, read the material and decided it was not an asteroid; “It was moving very fast in a strange orbit and no gas or debris was found in its rise. There was only one imaginary explanation: the object is part of an advanced technology developed by distant alien civilization,” the file describes the book promotion.

In this work – the file underscores – Lope takes readers to “the amazing story of the first galaxy viewer to be seen in our solar system.”

It describes his controversial theory and its profound implications: for science and religion, for the future of our species and our planet.

“A fascinating journey through the boundaries of science, space-time and human imagination challenges ‘alien’ readers to point to the stars and think critically about what’s out there, no matter how strange it may seem.”

However, other scientists have rejected the hypothesis of an artificial origin for Omumamua, arguing that natural phenomena could explain its strange behavior.

