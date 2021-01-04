First Head NFL

Hours after the end of the 2020 season, New York Jets head coach Adam Case showed the way out.

• read more: It smells like the end of Adam Case

In office since January 2019, the 42-year-old Big Apple has maintained a poor record of 9-23 at the helm of the team. In 2020, the Jets finished their regular season with a 2-14 record, delivering the second worst performance on the Goodell tour.

“Tonight [dimanche], I told Adam Casey that he was no longer the head coach of the Jets, club owner Christopher Johnson wrote in a statement. During his time here, I had the pleasure of getting to know Adam and his wonderful family. Future greetings to all of them. Although my intentions were to have stability in this organization – especially in our leadership positions – it was clear that the best decision of the Jets would bring about a change. ”

“We know there will be a lot of work to be done when we hire Adam in 2019. Our good results for last season were encouraging, but unfortunately we were not able to build momentum and achieve our goals this season,” he said.

Prior to joining the New York club, Case led the Miami Dolphins for three seasons (2016 to 2018), but only enjoyed one successful campaign. As head coach, he has a 32-48 record.