An amusement park that was fined 2. 2.2 million for the deaths of 4 people

Two women and two men were killed in 2016 following an accident at the waterfront.

The Australian owner of the country’s largest amusement park was fined 3.6 million Australian dollars (2.2 million euros) on Monday. Four deaths.

Two women and two men have been killed in a flood at Dreamworld Park on Australia’s Gold Coast, a tourist destination in the east of the country. A Queensland court has ruled the company violated the state’s safety and health laws, punishable by up to $ 4.5 million.

Completely revised security procedures

In a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange, the park’s owner, Ardent Leisure, acknowledged full responsibility and apologized “without reservation”.

Its board of directors and its leaders expressed “the most sincere condolences” to the families of the victims “for the enormous loss they each suffered as a result of this terrible tragedy.”

The agency, which has come under fire for trying to reopen its park before the victims were buried, said the new administration had “completely changed” the amusement park’s security practices. .

Intense leisure time has been reported to have compensated for the “majority” families and the victims of this tragedy.