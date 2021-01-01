Party Attire: How to Wear a Tuxedo

At first the tuxedo is distinguished by the silk or satin label on its jacket, which is traditionally worn for cocktails or evenings. Marilyn Dietrich, one of the first women to wear it, caused a stir in her first American film, “Corse Brulee” (1930), and her “very chic” way of wearing a tuxedo quickly became a cult form.

Much later, during his fall-winter collection (1966), Yves Saint Laurent created the event with his tuxedo version, wearing a high satin belt, cropped shirt and bow tie, which he immediately added to the “complete icon” of the forum.

Since then, the tuxedo has not left our shelves. “The tuxedo and suit, usually worn by a woman, fit me with a mood, self-confidence, and self-image, without artifacts.” Excited Diane Ducas, creator of the D / D brand Diane Ducas, Men’s locker room.

> Our advice on how to wear a tuxedo well

After all, it must be despised! Like the Sportmax, Etro or Celine shows, it can be worn as a total “look”, shirt and bow tie. You can wear this Beautiful underwear (Or even on the skin!), A jewelry Like a long necklace, Patent leather pumps, A chic dizziness! If you are round, you can use your waist to slim down A beautiful belt Patent leather.

For a cool look

