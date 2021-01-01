Home Technology Ignore AMD Raison 9 5950X at Intel Core i9-11900K Single-threaded CPU-Z Benchmark / News / Overlockers.U

Ignore AMD Raison 9 5950X at Intel Core i9-11900K Single-threaded CPU-Z Benchmark / News / Overlockers.U

Jan 01, 2021 0 Comments
Ignore AMD Raison 9 5950X at Intel Core i9-11900K Single-threaded CPU-Z Benchmark / News / Overlockers.U

Every day, more details about the Intel Rocket Lak-S processors for the flagship LGA 1200 operating system appear on the web. The day before, the results of testing the Core i7-11700K and Core i9-11900K were released on the built-in scale of CPU-Z usage. Note that we tested the final versions of “Stones”, which will go on sale by the end of this quarter.


Intel rocket Lake-S engineering model

The Intel Core i7-11700K and Core i9-11900K operate on 8 Cypress Cove cores with support for hyper-threading technology and operate at frequencies ranging from 3.6 to 5.0 GHz and 3.5 to 5.3 GHz, respectively. They can be used on LGA 1200 boards with 400-series chipsets (subject to UEFI firmware update) and future Intel 500 logic.

Intel Core i9-11900K

The Core i7-11700K and Core i9-11900K processors ended up with built-in CPU-Z670/6300 (single / multi-thread) and 695/6522 points. As you can see, thanks to the transition to Cyprus Cove Architecture, the Rocket Lake-S chips significantly tighten the single-threaded performance and successfully compete with the AMD Gen3. However, Raison 5000 chips are twice the number of x86 cores, resulting in harder processing power.

Intel Core i9-11900KIntel Core i9-11900K

The official announcement of the 11th generation core processors will take place on January 11 as part of Intel’s presentation at CES 2021. New CPUs will hit store shelves in February-March.

proof’s:
Tech PowerUp
Guru 3D

READ  Mount & Blade II: BannerLord finally gets the right mod tools

You May Also Like

Will WhatsApp be discontinued on Samsung, Apple, LG and Moto's 'Ya' smartphones from January 1?

Will WhatsApp be discontinued on Samsung, Apple, LG and Moto’s ‘Ya’ smartphones from January 1?

reliance-jio

Reliance Jio keeps its word and all calls will be free from January 1! | Telecommunications | Reliance Jio | Technology | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

Abelia: Norway wants to invest more in knowledge and technology

Abelia: Norway wants to invest more in knowledge and technology

Is the equipment ready to connect to public WiFi?

Is the equipment ready to connect to public WiFi?

Workshops on learning technology this Christmas

Workshops on learning technology this Christmas

Seven apps to decorate your home in developed reality

Seven apps to decorate your home in developed reality

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *