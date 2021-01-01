Controversial expulsion of Brandon Ingram

Mixed evening for the Pelicans 2020. If Zion Williamson’s teammates win, Brandon Ingram is eliminated from the crowd. Often, the cause is controversial.

How to finish in 2020 style? With a win. This is the preference of many teams this Thursday, but there are often disappointments in this little game. Fortunately for Pelicans fans, there is victory to end a subtle year: 113-80 against Thunder.

With 7 players on top of 10 points, it was a good collective win above all else, even if one action ruined everything: the dismissal of Brandon Ingram. The former Laker finished with 26 minutes for 20 points and 7 rebounds. But does he deserve to leave the crowd?

To better understand the problem, by the end of the third quarter, we need to get back to action. Ingram wants to return to defense and throws a large volume over the opposing player. He only misses the ball and takes the head instead: it does not pass to the umpires.

Read this too

A hit for the James Horton / John Wall duo debut!

Brandon Ingram was fired for this. pic.twitter.com/hLTw8icNeZ – HoopCentral (HTheHoopCentral) January 1, 2021

Brandon Ingram was expelled for it.

On paper, this seems too harsh. Ingram clearly goes towards the ball, but misses it. If the result is dangerous, there is no intention to injure. A clear Level 1 error would have been sufficient in this particular case.

Brandon Ingram was allowed into the action with an exit, which seems to be very serious. Then, the referees would not have made the best decision.