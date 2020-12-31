Public Holidays in Australia in 2021

lepetitjournal.com Provides a list of public holidays in Australia for 2021.

Friday, January 1: New Year’s Day. This date marks the first day of the Gregorian calendar.

Tuesday January 26: Australia Day. This day is Australia’s National Day, the date on which the first European navy arrived in Sydney in 1788 and proclaimed British sovereignty on the east coast of New Holland.

Friday, April 2: Good Friday. It is a Christian holiday that celebrates the crucifixion of Jesus and his death on Calvary.

Saturday, April 3: Easter Saturday. It is a Christian holiday that commemorates the day Jesus’ body was laid in the tomb and the horrors of hell.

Sunday, April 4: Easter Sunday. Easter Sunday. It is a Christian holiday and a public holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

Monday, April 5: Easter Monday. This date is the day after Easter Sunday, the day of Christ’s resurrection.

Sunday, April 25: Anzac Day. Ansak (Australian and New Zealand military forces) Refers to Oceanian soldiers who fought in World War I.

Saturday, December 25: Christmas Day. Christian Feast Day celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Sunday, December 26: Boxing Day. This holiday is boxing day.