Home World Durg rapes, kills and burns a beautiful Bulgarian woman in Germany – ர்க் Crime News Crime, Accidents and Incidents

Durg rapes, kills and burns a beautiful Bulgarian woman in Germany – ர்க் Crime News Crime, Accidents and Incidents

Dec 31, 2020 0 Comments
Durg rapes, kills and burns a beautiful Bulgarian woman in Germany - ர்க் Crime News Crime, Accidents and Incidents

31-year-old Bulgarian Sylvia V. Was brutally murdered in Germany. The burnt body was found in Ohendung, Mayen – Cobblens.

At the autopsy the young woman was raped and later shot.

The main suspect is Durg Mehmood, who is believed to be in a relationship with the victim, Bild writes.

Initially, investigators did not know who the victim was. They were spread in media photos of her two jewels.


The burnt body was found on a bank of a country road running parallel to Ring Road 94 from Odentung.

The general initial description revealed that the victim was about 1.60 meters tall, 55 kilograms, with reddish-yellow hair with reasonable skin and shoulder length.

According to police, the young woman had a spike in her nose and a piercing in her ear.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim was Sylvia from Bulgaria, who lived in the nearby town of Croft.

After he was raped, he was killed by two shots to the head and finally set on fire, police said, probably hard to identify, German media quoted.

They quote a lawyer from the inquest who says he was shocked to see the burnt body and the indescribable cruelty of the murdered.

Germany

READ  Why CEOs unite against Trump's election campaign

You May Also Like

News | The House of Commons approved the important deal with 521 votes! Now ...

News | The House of Commons approved the important deal with 521 votes! Now …

The Ethiopian immigrant became a symbol of integration in Italy and was killed on his sheep farm

The Ethiopian immigrant became a symbol of integration in Italy and was killed on his sheep farm

Vluchtelinge die bekendstond als “voorbeeld van integratie”, vermoord in Italië

The so-called “example of integration” refugee, …

Index - Abroad - Another criminal case has been filed against Alexei Navalny in Russia

Index – Abroad – Another criminal case has been filed against Alexei Navalny in Russia

Biden stands against Trump. The jaws are also critical of vaccines

Biden stands against Trump. The jaws are also critical of vaccines

The grieving swan stops the trains

The grieving swan stops the trains

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *