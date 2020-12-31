Durg rapes, kills and burns a beautiful Bulgarian woman in Germany – ர்க் Crime News Crime, Accidents and Incidents

31-year-old Bulgarian Sylvia V. Was brutally murdered in Germany. The burnt body was found in Ohendung, Mayen – Cobblens.

At the autopsy the young woman was raped and later shot.

The main suspect is Durg Mehmood, who is believed to be in a relationship with the victim, Bild writes.

Initially, investigators did not know who the victim was. They were spread in media photos of her two jewels.





The burnt body was found on a bank of a country road running parallel to Ring Road 94 from Odentung.

The general initial description revealed that the victim was about 1.60 meters tall, 55 kilograms, with reddish-yellow hair with reasonable skin and shoulder length.

According to police, the young woman had a spike in her nose and a piercing in her ear.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim was Sylvia from Bulgaria, who lived in the nearby town of Croft.

After he was raped, he was killed by two shots to the head and finally set on fire, police said, probably hard to identify, German media quoted.

They quote a lawyer from the inquest who says he was shocked to see the burnt body and the indescribable cruelty of the murdered.

