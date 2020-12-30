News18Telugu – Grahan 2021: How many eclipses are coming next year … Dates and times | Solar eclipse and lunar eclipse 2021 2021 Details of when and where solar eclipses and lunar eclipses occur in NK

Solar eclipse / lunar eclipse 2021: The last solar eclipse of the year came on December 14th. In a few more days 2021 the new year is coming. The nations of the world are getting ready to celebrate the New Year. There are some solar eclipses and some lunar eclipses in the new year. Next year will be special for eclipses. So let’s find out if eclipses are coming at any time in 2021. So not only are the precautions to be taken during eclipses on those dates … it is like knowing in advance what will happen in space. Those details are for you.