News18Telugu – Grahan 2021: How many eclipses are coming next year … Dates and times | Solar eclipse and lunar eclipse 2021 2021 Details of when and where solar eclipses and lunar eclipses occur in NK

Surya Grahan / Chandra Grahan 2021: 2020 will end in a few more days. We will find out how many solar eclipses and how many lunar eclipses are coming in 2021.
Solar eclipse / lunar eclipse 2021: The last solar eclipse of the year came on December 14th. In a few more days 2021 the new year is coming. The nations of the world are getting ready to celebrate the New Year. There are some solar eclipses and some lunar eclipses in the new year. Next year will be special for eclipses. So let’s find out if eclipses are coming at any time in 2021. So not only are the precautions to be taken during eclipses on those dates … it is like knowing in advance what will happen in space. Those details are for you.
The first solar eclipse in 2021: The first solar eclipse of this year will occur on June 10, 2021. So … this solar eclipse is only slightly visible in India and Pakistan. So … the same solar eclipse can be seen well by the people of North America, the people of Europe, Asia, the people of North Canada, Russia, Greenland. So one would think that the impact of this solar eclipse would not be so great for the Indians.
Second eclipse in 2021: Second eclipse on December 4, 2021. People from Antarctica, South Africa, Australia and South America can see it. This is not the case in India. So it will be dark in India when it comes. At that time the sun will not be above India. So scholars say that this solar eclipse will not affect the Indians.
The first lunar eclipse in 2021: The first lunar eclipse on May 26, 2021. This is a total lunar eclipse. It can be found by people in East Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean and the United States. In India it is only partially, and only slightly visible. It starts at 2pm … ends at 7.19pm. For the Indians, only 17 minutes is a little visible.
Second lunar eclipse in 2021: Second lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021. This is a partial lunar eclipse. It starts at 11.30 am Indian time and ends at 5.30 pm. It can be found in people in the United States, Northern Europe, Australia and the Pacific Ocean. This is not the case in India. Therefore, scholars say that it will not affect Indians. (Disclaimer: The information and information given in this article is based on general information. Telugu News 18 does not confirm these. Please contact the relevant expert before implementing them.)