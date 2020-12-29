Among the 500 most influential people in the entertainment world is the boss and director of “Parasite” BDS

Seoul, Dec.29. Media and Entertainment, founded by the American magazine Variety.
Big Hit Entertainment today announced the recognition of its 48-year-old boss Bang for the record-breaking success of the K-pop group BDS in the global music rankings and for his bold business decisions on the list announced last Wednesday. (US time).
“He has been working hard to diversify and move towards technology with applications such as Weavers, as well as the acquisition of Pledis, the original music and sports company Superb.”
“In the first half of 2020, 40% of the top 100 best-selling albums in South Korea were owned by Big Hit artists, with an IPO value of $ 840 million in October,” he said. -He adds.
Lee, vice president of the CJ Group, is one of the 500 most influential people.
The magazine cites director Pong Jun-ho as instrumental in helping to lead the production of the first international film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, “Parasite”, and his contribution to the development of music, film and the clear land culture of the world.
Bong and O Seok-kyun, president of the Korean Film Council (Kofik), were added to the list for the third year in a row. SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man, chief producer of popular M-pop artists such as Super M, Exo, NCD, for the fourth year in a row.
Speaking of Bong, Variety highlighted his Oscar record with his hit film “Parasite”. The magazine described him as an “icon of Korean cinema” famous for translating social issues into personal drama.
Under the administration of ousted President Park Geun-hye, O’Keefe was honored for his role in re-establishing Kofi, a victim of his cabinet policy of listing artistic talents. (2013-2017).
SM The founder of Entertainment has been hailed as “the forerunner of contemporary K-pop management” who is “powerful and continues to expand the SM universe”.