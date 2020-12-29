Ghostesti, a small town in Romania, represents a unique geographical phenomenon of rock formations known as the Drovants. They vary greatly in size or shape, some can be measured by the palm, while others can reach a height of 4.5 meters above the ground.

According to To the published report On the December 25 scientific alert website, hundreds were found on at least 20 sites across Romania. These stones mainly have a hard core surrounded by a swollen cement crust.

Calcium carbonate

Historical studies have shown that calcium carbonate-rich rainwater is responsible for the development of “drovants”. Whereas, after heavy rains saturated with calcium carbonate, the Druvantus rocks absorb the minerals in the rainwater.

Then a fusion occurs between the rain ores and the existing chemical bonds in those rocks, resulting in internal compressive forces that develop protrusions from the center to the edges, and they multiply at a sedimentation rate of 4 to 5 centimeters over 1200 years.

20 sites in Romania hold hundreds of Trufonds (Shutterstock)

Researchers may have formed earthquakes that struck the planet 6 million years ago during the Middle Miocene, which lasted from 5.332 million to 23.03 million years ago.

Its content is comparable to that of concrete because they are sedimentary rocks, which are bonded together by cement made of limestone (calcium carbonate). Scientists have explained its spherical shape by the fact that seismic waves in the earth compress sand sediment and limestone and form them in this spherical body.

You go from one place to another

Druvantus rocks are not considered strange because of their structure and ability to grow and reproduce only because of their ability to move from one place to another which makes it even more mysterious. It has root-like extensions and age rings that are visible when the stone is cut.

The surrounding sandstone layers contain sheets (continuous fine layers), indicating that the area was originally an ancient marine environment around which rocks and sedimentary layers were found. Here, the discovery of the appearance of these rising stones can be compared to the same mechanism by which bivalve fossils are found within certain rocks.

Druvantus rocks formed during earthquakes that struck the planet 6 million years ago (Shutterstock)

These stones have long aroused the curiosity of the local people, their organic forms and the attractive leakage of cement, which has inspired many myths about the ability of stones to grow and move like creatures rather than as dead rocks.

Thus, the stones of “Druvantus” that simultaneously combine the properties of a plant and a stone may not be alive in the literal sense, but they are sure to have been found on the earth’s surface and multiplied since antiquity, so they may be older than the appearance of the first man.