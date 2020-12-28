Home Sports There are already 3 superstars for the upcoming meetings

There are already 3 superstars for the upcoming meetings

Dec 28, 2020 0 Comments
lebron james et anthony davis Game 2 contre Miami Heat NBA

This Sunday is the new NBA night, and as a lot of people already say no. Rest, Injuries: Superstars are already spending some time in the hospital.

It’s always nice to say this: The NBA is still there this Sunday night. The season started again for our greatest joy, especially with the big posters and the returning stars. On this page, we martyr Kevin Durant for the defense we already oppose. Apart from the others the first flaws are already felt as there are no 3 superstars for night meetings.

We begin right now with the first victim: Russell Westbrook, Failed on the knees. We know it, we have confirmation: the leader will be saved.

Yes, there is no rus tonight to face the magic. If you know that Washington started his season with two losses, it was never a good sign. More than ever, we are waiting for Bradley Peel’s response after a complex start to the campaign from a collective point of view.

Let’s move on to the second, less surprising star: Kavi Leonard. Victim of stitches after his worst injury Intervene in the last game and the winger may be confiscated for a few days. We look forward to learning more, but the clippers will take no risk with him.

Finally, on the other side of Los Angeles, we see the absence of lockersAnthony Davis Who should deal with the injury first. He knows one flaw of the calf that forced him to lose to face the wolves. Again, this was never good for the show, especially since Carl-Anthony Downs left after a wrist injury.

Injuries are already to the stars, so hopefully this is not too serious. Owners need to be careful.

