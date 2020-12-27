Home Top News Pollution contributed to the death of a little girl in London in 2013, according to British justice

Dec 27, 2020 0 Comments
The result was eagerly awaited. The role of air pollution in the death of 9-year-old Ella Adu-Kissi-Debra in London on Wednesday, December 16, 2013, was recognized by British justice on Wednesday, December 16. From an acute condition to an asthma attack, nearly three years in a row, about thirty hospitals are associated with the disease. “My conclusion is that air pollution is a material contributor to the death of all.” Philip Barlow, South London’s London borough assistant medical examiner, said after two weeks of interrogation.

Ella Ado-Kissi-Debra lived in Louisham, thirty yards from South Circular, a busy street in south London.

“Strike Link”

In 2014, justice ruled that he had died of severe respiratory distress caused by severe asthma, not pollution. But those findings were overturned in 2019, and a new round of investigations, including a report by UK air pollution expert Stephen Holgate, was ordered due to new scientific evidence. 2018.

The latter mentioned one “Strike Link” The most harmful pollutants near her home, between Ela’s emergency hospitalization and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and recorded peaks and suspended particles. “All lived on the edge of a razor. This means that even the slightest change can have dramatic consequences. ”, On December 8, explained during a hearing by a professor of immunology at the University of Southampton.

It is estimated that between 28,000 and 36,000 deaths in the UK each year are related to air pollution.

