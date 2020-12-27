Google wants to avoid wasting food using digital tools – small business big business

+



US only To us, 40% is wasted on food supply. At the same time, millions of Americans do not have enough to eat. It occurs repeatedly in many countries, including Brazil, and the problem of food insecurity is exacerbated during epidemics. With this in mind, Google researchers are trying to avoid innovation Food waste.

Part of this problem is caused by a logistics problem. “We have more food than we need in the world, but we have not done a good job of distributing it to people who really need it,” says Emily Ma, Group X Chairperson, who is part of a branch Google It seeks solutions to make the world a better place. Along with his team, he has created Delta Project, Which is developing two tools to help reduce food waste problems.

To find solutions, the team met with food workers such as chefs, farmers and grocers, inspired by the work of Dana Yostin, executive director of Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. He helped form a group called the Southwest Production Cooperative, which manually manages lorries with excess food for groceries from the port of Nogales, which sits on the border between the United States and Mexico.

Emily explained in an interview Fast company, The problem is that those involved in this Arizona project are “already broken, working long hours doing all the calculations in the head to figure out where to allocate these accounts”. To solve this, it is an idea to put more practice into calculations to define where food is best stored.

Team X has developed a prototype for a new site that can automatically consider all relevant factors, including service life. Foods Donations, how they are packaged, the transportation available and where it is most needed and desired. Some successful experiments were done before showing that the infection can stop everything and help the novelty to distribute food properly.

Another tool under development uses computer vision to identify discarded food. This way, restaurants or supermarkets can better plan their next purchase, thus reducing waste. If the company throws out several onions each week, for example, the software will issue a warning so entrepreneurs can buy a different amount.

This technology is similar to what Google used in its own cafes. This idea can also be used to identify surplus food available for donations. “What we want to do is automate this and make food more accessible to everyone,” Emily concluded.